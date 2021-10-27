14th batch of Sputnik V vaccines delivered to Iran Embassy in Moscow
The 14th batch of the Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, including 800,000 doses, was delivered to the Iranian Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday and will be forwarded to Tehran on Thursday, Trend reports citing IRNA.
The COVID-19 vaccines will be sent to Tehran via the Iranian airline of Mahan on Thursday.
Considering this amount, about 3.3 million doses of the Sputnik V vaccine have been delivered to the Islamic Republic of Iran.
The effectiveness of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccines has been approved by the health ministries of 60 countries with a total population of 3 billion people.
The Russian officials have announced that the test of the Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine on 3.8 million people has worked positively to 97.6%.
