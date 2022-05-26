Iran summons Greek charge d’affaires over cargo seizure

Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Greek Charge D’affaires to Tehran over the consignment of an Iranian-flagged ship, Trend reports citing IRNA.

The Greek charge d’affaires was summoned to the Iranian Foreign Ministry as the country’s ambassador was absent.

The director of the Mediterranean Department of the Foreign Ministry told the Greek diplomat that the seizure of the ship is an example of international banditry.

The official referred to the emergency stop of the mentioned ship due to technical failure and held the Greek government accountable.

Noting that Iran will not ignore its legal right, the official said that the Greek government is expected to honor its international commitments regarding shipping and navigation.

The Greek charge d’affaires said that he will immediately convey Iran’s protest to his respected government.