IAEA to probe Iran's nuclear program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 4. Iran's nuclear program will be investigated at a meeting of the board of directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's representative to the Vienna-based international organizations, wrote on his page on X, Trend reports.

Ulyanov hoped that the draft decree would not be discussed at the board meeting.

To note, the IAEA Board of Directors session kicked off today in Vienna and will continue until March 7.

Meanwhile, a Comprehensive Plan of Joint Action on Iran's nuclear program was implemented between Iran and the P5+1 group (the US, Russia, China, the UK, France and Germany) in January 2016. The US announced in May 2018 that it was withdrawing from the plan and imposed sanctions on Iran in November of the same year. Iran announced that there will be no restrictions on the Iran nuclear deal in 2020.

However, at the end of 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic nuclear plan to lift sanctions, motivated by the imposition of sanctions against Iran. According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, Iran has suspended the implementation of additional steps and additional protocol stipulated by the nuclear agreement since February 23. At the same time, the IAEA control mechanism was reduced by 20-30 percent.