Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 13

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 13, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and two moved down compared to February 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 559,584 rials, and one euro is 581,493 rials, while on February 12, one euro was 582,589 rials.

Currency Rial on February 13 Rial on February 12 1 US dollar USD 559,584 563,061 1 British pound GBP 696,300 699,429 1 Swiss franc CHF 612,857 616,551 1 Swedish króna SEK 51,436 51,805 1 Norwegian krone NOK 49,721 50,262 1 Danish krone DKK 77,957 78,112 1 Indian rupee INR 6,441 6,488 1 UAE dirham AED 152,371 153,318 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,811,016 1,823,210 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 200,489 201,456 100 Japanese yens JPY 361,912 369,539 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 71,834 72,267 1 Omani rial OMR 1,453,351 1,462,412 1 Canadian dollar CAD 391,631 393,507 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 315,626 318,452 1 South African rand ZAR 30,221 30,479 1 Turkish lira TRY 15,499 15,620 1 Russian ruble RUB 5,954 5,880 1 Qatari riyal QAR 153,732 154,687 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 42,742 42,945 1 Syrian pound SYP 43 43 1 Australian dollar AUD 351,642 354,349 1 Saudi riyal SAR 149,222 150,150 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,488,255 1,497,503 1 Singapore dollar SGD 413,530 415,812 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 458,330 461,492 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,771 18,893 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 267 268 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 402,396 405,295 1 Libyan dinar LYD 113,749 114,328 1 Chinese yuan CNY 76,556 77,058 100 Thai baht THB 1,641,699 1,650,909 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 125,239 125,965 1,000 South Korean won KRW 384,951 387,618 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 789,258 794,162 1 euro EUR 581,493 582,589 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 109,958 110,530 1 Georgian lari GEL 199,044 201,720 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,171 34,465 1 Afghan afghani AFN 7,617 7,612 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 171,097 172,167 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 329,167 331,212 100 Philippine pesos PHP 960,983 968,325 1 Tajik somoni TJS 51,215 51,674 1 Turkmen manat TMT 159,556 160,514 Venezuelan bolívar VES 10,452 10,517

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 715,855 rials and $1 costs 688,884 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 696,358 rials, and the price of $1 totals 670,121 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 889,000–892,000 rials, while one euro is about 921,000–924,000 rials.

