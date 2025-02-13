Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Iran releases currency exchange rates for February 13

February 13
Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 13. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) put up an official exchange rate for foreign currencies on February 13, Trend reports via the CBI.

According to the bank's currency exchange rate, 43 currencies experienced an upward trajectory and two moved down compared to February 12.

As for CBI, $1 equals 559,584 rials, and one euro is 581,493 rials, while on February 12, one euro was 582,589 rials.

Currency

Rial on February 13

Rial on February 12

1 US dollar

USD

559,584

563,061

1 British pound

GBP

696,300

699,429

1 Swiss franc

CHF

612,857

616,551

1 Swedish króna

SEK

51,436

51,805

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

49,721

50,262

1 Danish krone

DKK

77,957

78,112

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,441

6,488

1 UAE dirham

AED

152,371

153,318

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,811,016

1,823,210

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

200,489

201,456

100 Japanese yens

JPY

361,912

369,539

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

71,834

72,267

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,453,351

1,462,412

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

391,631

393,507

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

315,626

318,452

1 South African rand

ZAR

30,221

30,479

1 Turkish lira

TRY

15,499

15,620

1 Russian ruble

RUB

5,954

5,880

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

153,732

154,687

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

42,742

42,945

1 Syrian pound

SYP

43

43

1 Australian dollar

AUD

351,642

354,349

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

149,222

150,150

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,488,255

1,497,503

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

413,530

415,812

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

458,330

461,492

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

18,771

18,893

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

267

268

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

402,396

405,295

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

113,749

114,328

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

76,556

77,058

100 Thai baht

THB

1,641,699

1,650,909

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

125,239

125,965

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

384,951

387,618

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

789,258

794,162

1 euro

EUR

581,493

582,589

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

109,958

110,530

1 Georgian lari

GEL

199,044

201,720

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,171

34,465

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

7,617

7,612

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

171,097

172,167

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

329,167

331,212

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

960,983

968,325

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

51,215

51,674

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

159,556

160,514

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

10,452

10,517

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 715,855 rials and $1 costs 688,884 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 696,358 rials, and the price of $1 totals 670,121 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 889,000–892,000 rials, while one euro is about 921,000–924,000 rials.

