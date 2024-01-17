Foreign ministers of Iran, Spain discuss ways of restoring JCPOA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. The foreign ministers of Iran and Spain stressed the importance of restoring the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran's nuclear program, Trend reports.

A meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares took place last night in Davos, Switzerland.

During the meeting, Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares said that dialogue is the best way to resolve misunderstandings and disputes about the JCPOA.

Albares noted that Spain supports the continuation of the dialogue towards the restoration of the JCPOA.

At the meeting, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian also said that Iran is ready to return to the JCPOA if all parties return to the plan for restoring it.

The Iranian FM emphasized the importance of developing relations between Iran and Spain in various fields.

He added that Iran does not see any restrictions on the development of relations with Spain and is interested in using common ideas for the development of relations.

Iran’s nuclear program was the subject of the JCPOA, a deal signed by Iran and the P5+1 group (US, Russia, China, UK, France, and Germany) on January 16, 2016. However, on May 8, 2018, the US withdrew from the JCPOA and imposed new sanctions on Iran as of November 2018, affecting its oil exports and freezing its assets abroad. More than 700 banks, companies, and individuals were also targeted by the sanctions.

In late 2020, the Iranian parliament decided to implement a strategic plan to tackle the sanctions, citing the non-implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) signed between Iran and six countries and the imposition of sanctions on Iran.

According to the decision of the Iranian parliament, as of February 23, Iran suspended the implementation of additional steps and an additional protocol provided for in the nuclear deal. As a result, the control mechanism of the IAEA decreased by 20–30 percent.

