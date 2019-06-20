Foreign ministry: Iran warns those who intend to attack country’s territory

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

Iran warns those who intend to attack the country’s territory, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi said.

The attackers bear the entire responsibility for aggression against the Iranian territory, Mousavi added, Trend reports referring to Tasnim News Agency.

Iran condemns the US aircraft which was flying in the airspace of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he said.

Mousavi added that Iran toughly reacts to such aggressive and provocative actions and considers entering of other countries’ aircraft the Iranian airspace as illegal and aggressive.

Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards have shot down a US "spy" drone in the southern province of Hormozgan, which is on the Gulf. The drone was identified as an RQ-4 Global Hawk.

