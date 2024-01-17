Iran attaches special importance to increasing co-op with Lebanon

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 17. Iran attaches special importance to the development of cooperation and relations with Lebanon at various bilateral, regional, and international levels, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Migati in Davos, Switzerland on January 16.

Amir Abdollahian noted that Lebanon has an important role in regional issues. The stability and security of Lebanon affect the stability and security of the entire region. Iran has always supported the strengthening of stability and security in Lebanon.

During the meeting, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Migati also emphasized the importance of constructive cooperation between Lebanon and Iran in various fields.

Iran's foreign minister visited Davos, Switzerland, to participate in the 54th World Economic Forum on January 16.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur