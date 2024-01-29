Iran, Pakistan to protect their ties, security from terrorist threats, says Iran’s FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 29. Iran and Pakistan will not allow terrorists to attack the relations and security of the two countries, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian said, Trend reports.

He spoke on January 29 in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, where he held a joint press conference with his Pakistani counterpart Jalil Abbas Jilani.

Amir Abdollahian stated that both countries agreed on the need to combat terrorism effectively. He also said that they shared the vision of turning the Iran-Pakistan border into a zone of economic, social and cultural prosperity for the border residents.

The minister added that he had received an official invitation from Pakistan for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi to visit the country. Amir Abollahian said that he and Jilani would work on the visit program so that Raisi could visit Pakistan, a friendly and brotherly country, in the near future.

On January 16, Iran fired missiles at certain positions in Pakistan. As a result, two children were killed and three people were injured. Following this, the Pakistani government recalled its ambassador to Iran and asked the Iranian ambassador not to visit Pakistan. All activities between the two countries are suspended.

On January 17, Pakistan attacked certain positions of Iran. As a result, 10 people died.

On January 26, the ambassadors of both countries returned to their workplaces, and the Iranian Foreign Minister paid a visit to Pakistan on January 29.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur