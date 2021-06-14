Iran issues license on its coronavirus vaccine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jun. 14

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

An emergency license was issued for the use of the Iranian-made “CovIran Barakat” vaccine against the coronavirus yesterday on June 13, the Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki said, Trend reports citing IRNA.

He made the remark in an event dedicated to the launch of a number of health and medical facilities in Iran's Markazi Province today on June 14.

Namaki said that moreover, a license for the using of the Iranian-made “Pastor” vaccine against the coronavirus will be issued next week.

“Also, the licenses for the using of Iranian-made “Razi” and “Fakhra” vaccines will be issued in the near future,” he added.

According to the minister, the Iranian population will be vaccinated fully by the end of autumn with the opportunities created in connection with the production of vaccines in Iran.

Reportedly, about 10 million people in Iran are planned to be vaccinated with the “CovIran Barakat’ vaccine next week. The production of “CovIran Barakat” vaccine in Iran is expected to reach 50 million doses per month by the end of the summer.

On June 14, 26 health and medical facilities were launched in Iran's Markazi Province. A total of 1.45 trillion rials (about $34.5 million) has been spent on these facilities.

Iran continues to monitor the coronavirus situation in the country. According to recent reports from Iranian officials, over 3.03 million people have been infected, and 82,217 people have already died.

Meanwhile, over 2.66 million people have reportedly recovered from the disease.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain further spread. Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The Islamic Republic only announced its first infections and deaths from the coronavirus on Feb. 19.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) on March 11 declared COVID-19 a pandemic. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

A total of 5.2 million people have been vaccinated in Iran so far. About 4.35 million people were vaccinated on the first stage, and 851,000 people were vaccinated on the second stage.