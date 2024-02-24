Earthquake hits Iran's Hormozgan province

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude has occurred in Hormuzgan province in southern Iran at 11:00 (GMT +8), Trend reports via the National Seismographic Center of the Institute of Geophysics of Tehran University.

According to the center, tremors were recorded at a depth of 21 km. The earthquake occurred 27 kilometers from the city of Fin.

No casualties or damage were recorded.

To note, Iran is one of the most seismically active countries in the world, being crossed by several major faults that cover at least 90 percent of the country. As a result, earthquakes in Iran occur often.

