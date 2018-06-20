France 24: Corruption harms environment in Armenia

20 June 2018 08:10 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

France 24 TV presented a story about the dangers of the mining industry in Armenia under the title "How corruption has harmed the environment in Armenia".

The report notes that recent protests in Armenia were caused by corruption, which also affected this industry.

The story also describes the damage caused to the nature by the Teghut copper-molybdenum deposit. As villagers complain in an interview with the TV company, they can not use water from the river, as it is infected, despite the fact that the company denies that there have been leaks of dangerous toxins.

According to the authors, in neighboring Noyemberyan people believe that they can develop the economy through tourism, not the mining industry. Together with environmental activists, they are fighting against a company that intends to start development near the city.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 87 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:50
Former Armenian Deputy Defense Minister arrested
Armenia 04:31
More nonsense from Armenian Foreign Ministry?
Politics 19 June 14:34
Azerbaijan destroys another Armenian UAV (PHOTO)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 June 14:02
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 95 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 19 June 09:57
Manvel Grigoryan’s crimes during Karabakh war must be investigated, Baku says
Politics 18 June 15:03
Group of permanent reps to OSCE to visit Azerbaijan
Politics 17 June 22:18
Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry slams news about flights of Armenian "fighters" over Khankendi as information adventurism
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 June 17:10
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 83 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 17 June 09:30
Zakharova: Creation of favorable atmosphere is most important guarantee of solution of Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 June 19:09
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan 94 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 June 09:50
Baku responds to step taken by Armenia’s Permanent Mission at UN
Politics 14 June 20:30
OSCE MG reiterates commitment to helping find peaceful solution to Karabakh conflict
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 18:25
OSCE talks on possibility of co-chairs’ visit to Azerbaijan in near future
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 16:57
Deputy PM: Armenian president’s visit to Azerbaijan’s occupied lands illegal
Politics 14 June 16:24
Armenian president's visit to Kalbajar aggravates existing situation - Foreign Ministry
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 10:03
Armenia breaks ceasefire with Azerbaijan over 80 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14 June 09:41
Eurasianet sends notification to Azerbaijan for reporter’s visit to Karabakh: Hajiyev
Politics 12 June 20:53