France 24: Corruption harms environment in Armenia

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 20

Trend:

France 24 TV presented a story about the dangers of the mining industry in Armenia under the title "How corruption has harmed the environment in Armenia".

The report notes that recent protests in Armenia were caused by corruption, which also affected this industry.

The story also describes the damage caused to the nature by the Teghut copper-molybdenum deposit. As villagers complain in an interview with the TV company, they can not use water from the river, as it is infected, despite the fact that the company denies that there have been leaks of dangerous toxins.

According to the authors, in neighboring Noyemberyan people believe that they can develop the economy through tourism, not the mining industry. Together with environmental activists, they are fighting against a company that intends to start development near the city.

