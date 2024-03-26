Armenia freezes its participation in CSTO - Nikol Pashinyan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 26. Armenia has actually frozen its participation in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said during an interview with Greek newspaper Kathimerini, Trend reports.

"According to our assessment, the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has not met its security obligations to the Republic of Armenia, particularly from 2021 to 2022. The practical outcome of this CSTO policy is that we have frozen our participation in the organization," he said.

Pashinyan noted that, as of September 2023, Armenia has no permanent representative in the CSTO.

"We do not engage in the CSTO's high-level or top-level negotiations. However, we do not oppose CSTO decisions, nor do we participate in them" he added.

Meanwhile, Pashinyan earlier announced his intention to withdraw from the CSTO in the lack of responses to Yerevan's questions. According to him, the organization "must fulfill its obligations and recognize its zone of responsibility."

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel