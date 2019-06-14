Georgian olive oil can make splash in world markets

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 14

Trend:

In perspective, Georgia is capable of occupying a serious niche in the olive oil market, Trend reports with reference to bizzone.info. According to experts, if today the country has just begun to implement a new unique program for the cultivation of olive trees, tomorrow it can claim to become one of the leading olive oil exporters in the world.

According to the report, a systematic and purposeful approach is taken to develop the olive production in the country. Today, hundreds of hectares in Kakheti are not just planted, these are “investment” fields created with the support of the state.

“For Georgia, the cultivation of olives is a new industry, and it is important to develop it, as olive oil is in high demand in all countries around the world. Georgia has a high potential of cultivation of perennial crops including olives,” said Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia Levan Davitashvili said.

In his words, the basis for the prosperity of the olive business is the ideal climate for growing this crop in Georgia; for example, Kakheti region is located on the same latitude with countries such as Greece, Spain and Italy, where the olives have been cultivated since ancient times.

As reported, the investors entering this market in Kakheti note that under proper conditions, the crop can be harvested from the fourth year and that the return on investment can be high. Therefore, it is not surprising that tens of millions of dollars are invested today in the olive business of Georgia, which has great potential.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news