Wanted militant blows himself up in Tunisian capital

4 July 2019 04:52 (UTC+04:00)

A wanted militant wearing an explosive belt blew himself up in the Tunisian capital after being surrounded by police, the government said on Wednesday, but there were no other casualties, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The third such incident within a week comes months ahead of an election and at the peak of a tourist season in which Tunisia is hoping for a record number of visitors.

Witnesses had told Reuters the man blew himself up in the Intilaka area of the capital, Tunis, after being surrounded by the police. Residents heard a loud explosion.

An interior ministry spokesman said police opened fire on the man, whom authorities described as a wanted militant called Aymen Smiri, without giving further details.

“Following a long chase, special forces surrounded the terrorist,” the interior ministry said in statement. “When forces began shooting, he blew himself up with an explosive belt he was wearing.”

There were no other casualties, it added.

Police later found 10 kg (22 lb) of explosives hidden in a mosque in the same area, state news agency TAP said.

