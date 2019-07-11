Japanese probe Hayabusa2 successfully performs 2nd touchdown on Ryugu asteroid

11 July 2019 08:11 (UTC+04:00)

Japanese asteroid explorer Hayabusa2 has successfully performed its second landing on the surface of asteroid Ryugu, Japanese space agency JAXA said on Thursday, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"July 11 at 10:51 JST [01:51 GMT]: Gate 5 check. The state of the spacecraft is normal and the touchdown sequence was performed as scheduled. Project Manager Tsuda has declared that the 2nd touchdown was a success!" JAXA wrote on the probe’s Twitter.

A webcast on the JAXA website showed that the probe began descending from an altitude of 20 kilometres (13 miles) on Wednesday, aiming to land near a crater that it created in April by firing a bullet into the asteroid’s soil.

During the touchdown, the probe will collect the samples of material released from firing the projectile into the surface for bringing them to Earth.

Scientists believe that the samples, which the Japanese probe will try to collect, may shed light on how the Solar System was created and how life appeared on Earth.

Hayabusa2 was launched in 2014 and is expected to return to Earth in 2020.

Ryugu is currently over 300 million kilometres away from Earth.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Japanese brand may enter Uzbek market
Economy 10 July 11:08
Japanese curbs seen as chance for South Korean chipmakers to cut stockpiles
Other News 10 July 10:49
Japan, South Korea step up trade dispute
World 9 July 13:25
South Korea's Moon urges Japan to remove export curbs
World 8 July 11:31
Japan PM Abe's coalition on track to win solid majority in election
Other News 6 July 08:47
Australian student 'very happy' in Tokyo after North Korea detention
World 5 July 09:22
Latest
Equinor preparing to start drilling at Azerbaijani field
Oil&Gas 08:00
Mexico says to receive $800Mln from US to develop southeastern regions
Other News 07:23
Three Syrian civilians killed in militant attack on Latakia province
Arab World 06:10
Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Syria - foreign ministry
Arab World 05:18
Earthquake of 5 magnitude rocks southern Kuril Islands
Russia 04:43
U.S., Russia diplomats meet in Helsinki to discuss relations
US 03:51
At least five dead as severe weather hits Greece
Europe 03:09
Washington launches probe into France's planned technology giants tax
US 02:47
Newly appointed US Ambassador to Turkey Satterfield arrives in Ankara
Turkey 01:32