Australia intercepts Sri Lankan boat with 13 asylum seekers: government

2 September 2019 07:37 (UTC+04:00)

Australia’s military intercepted a Sri Lankan boat carrying 13 asylum-seekers last month, Minister for Home Affairs Peter Dutton said on Monday, as Canberra sought to defend the relocation of a Tamil family to a remote detention center, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Dutton said the vessel - intercepted off the Cocos Islands, a remote Australian territory in the Indian Ocean - was the 13th boat from Sri Lanka attempting to travel to Australia to seek asylum in the past 18 months.

“It is the reason Sri Lanka was the first country I visited after the election, to make sure we can keep these boats stopped,” Dutton told the Courier-Mail newspaper. Australia’s conservative government was re-elected in May.

“This threat is very real,” he said.

Under Canberra’s hardline immigration policy, would-be asylum-seekers intercepted at sea while trying to reach Australia are returned to the boat’s country of origin.

Asylum-seekers who reach Australia are sent to Australian-run detention camps in Papua New Guinea and the South Pacific island of Nauru, where they are held in conditions widely criticized by organizations such as the United Nations.

However, critics accuse the Australian government of seeking to sway public opinion following the relocation of a Tamil asylum-seeker family to Christmas Island on Saturday.

“The government would not talk about it but when it is convenient, you get this,” Joel Fitzgibbon, an opposition Labor lawmaker, told Channel 9 television.

Thousands of people across Australia protested at the weekend against the decision but Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Monday allowing the Tamil family to stay would encourage further attempts by asylum-seekers.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Australia moves to protect universities from foreign interference
Other News 28 August 12:00
Ousting Huawei, Australia finishes laying undersea internet cable for Pacific allies
Other News 28 August 11:24
New allies Vietnam, Australia express concern over South China Sea tensions
Other News 23 August 10:31
Former Australian deputy prime minister Tim Fischer dies at 73
Other News 22 August 09:48
Fiji PM accuses Australia's Morrison of 'insulting' Pacific island nations
Other News 17 August 11:17
Sydney stabbing suspect charged with murder, assault
Other News 16 August 15:53
Latest
Iran’s Wagon Pars company inks contract for railcar production
Business 10:31
Japan to set up police unit to help defend disputed islets
Other News 10:31
Winner of AZCLOUD Hackathon 2019 announced
ICT 10:30
IAP nominated to new EU list of projects of common interest: Croatian Energy Ministry (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:27
Croatian Energy Ministry: IAP project company to be created by end-2019 (Exclusive)
Oil&Gas 10:27
Iranian bank official: FATF issue purely economical
Finance 10:27
Iran exports products worth $508M via Mehran customs
Business 10:25
Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan open new checkpoints
Economy 10:25
Miroslav Lajcak: I remain optimistic about Minsk Group process (Exclusive)
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:22