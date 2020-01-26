Canada registers first case of Wuhan coronavirus

26 January 2020 05:55 (UTC+04:00)

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre in Toronto has confirmed the first case of deadly coronavirus, the official statement on its website says, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

"On Thursday evening, 23 January, an adult male presented to the Sunnybrook Emergency Department with fever and respiratory symptoms. The patient was screened and in addition to his symptoms, had confirmed recent travel history to Wuhan, China", according to the statement.

Canadian public health officials also said on Saturday they received notification of the first case of the "presumptive" case of the Wuhan virus, CBC News reported.

The patient is a Canadian national who returned back from Wuhan in Toronto on 22 January and immediately felt he was ill. He is now in stable condition, the hospital said, and is in isolation.

The novel coronavirus originated in Wuhan, Hubei province, whose citizens are now on a travel ban. Other cities in the province have also suspended transport connections over the coronavirus outbreak.

The deadly coronavirus has already been registered in Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Japan, Nepal, the United States, France, and Australia.

Over the deadly outbreak, all festivities for the Chinese New Year were suspended in Beijing, China's capital.

