491 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week
The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that 491 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to Libya in the past week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"In the period of Oct. 3 - 9, 491 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said.
So far in 2021, a total of 26,314 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued, while 474 died and 689 went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the organization.
