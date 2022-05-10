254 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast in past week

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) said Monday that 254 illegal migrants were returned to Libya after being rescued off the coast last week, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"During May 1-7, a total of 254 migrants were intercepted at sea and returned to Libya," IOM said in a statement.

So far in 2022, as many as 4,715 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, including 438 women and 188 minors, IOM added.

IOM also said that 114 illegal migrants died and 436 others went missing on the Central Mediterranean route in 2022.