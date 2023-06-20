G20 witnessing most complex crisis now and presidency under India is sailing well - UNGA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. G20 is witnessing the most complex crisis in the last 70 years, United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Csaba Korosi, on Monday (local time), said and added that the presidency under India is sailing well.

"Now there is a new challenge. The most complex crisis in the last 70 years is just at hand now. And the G20 is trying to address this most complex crisis. It is a very difficult issue, particularly that now we are talking about not only financially saving the world, but we are talking about climate, water, social stability, disaster risk reduction, and social security. So it is the biggest task you can have. But I see that the G20 presidency, India is sailing well," Korosi said.

"And I remember my meeting with the Indian G-20 sherpa (Amitabh Kant) and it was one of the most inspiring discussions I had in the last couple of months," he added.

Talking about the resolution which was adopted by the UNGA to establish a new 'Memorial Wall' for fallen Peacekeepers that India piloted, Korosi said that it was long overdue.

"There are many, many servicemen and women who brought their ultimate sacrifice for world security and peace. Many of them were Indians. And I was very happy when I saw that India championing this resolution in the General Assembly could garner 190 countries co-sponsoring the resolution. It means it is a cause that is equally important for all of us. And I'm very, very happy that this role in the memory of the fallen servicemen and women will be created right now," he stated.

Calling out India as a potential superpower country, the UNGA Chief said that in terms of population, economy, science and technology India is rapidly rising.

He also recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said, "I met Prime Minister Modi a couple of months ago in New Delhi, and I had a deep impression after our meeting. A person with vision, a person with strategic thinking, a person who has a very deep tradition bringing with himself a very deep tradition of a nation and a clear vision of where modern India should look like. And I'm very happy to greet him. He is very much welcome in the UN. He's one of the most highly respected leaders in the world coming here in a short period of time. India is one of the biggest countries in the world."