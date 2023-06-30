India, Mongolia have potential in co-op on environmental protection

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 30. Ganbold Dambajav, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mongolia to India, emphasized the potential for collaboration between India and Mongolia, particularly in environmental protection and eco-protection, Trend reports.

Dambajav shared these views while attending the Boilers Expo 2023. Speaking to ANI, he expressed his happiness to be a part of the event and recognized its significance. The collaboration for the expo was arranged jointly with the Global Trade and Technology Council of India (GCTI).

Dambajav highlighted the ample opportunities for cooperation between Mongolia and India, specifically in terms of environmental protection and eco-protection. He expressed optimism for future collaborations between the two countries. Additionally, he extended his best wishes to the organizers of the event and expressed hope for a similar event to take place in Mongolia, where Indian product manufacturers can participate and collaborate.

The ambassador also acknowledged the potential benefits for Mongolia through cooperation with Indian industries. After observing the products and exhibitions, he recognized the advantageous aspects of partnering with Indian industries like Jindal, which possess advanced technologies and a strong focus on economic and environmental sustainability. Dambajav believed that Mongolia could derive substantial benefits from such cooperation.