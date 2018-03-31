Palestine's UN mission to consider steps for protection of Palestinians

31 March 2018 01:05 (UTC+04:00)

President Mahmoud Abbas on Friday instructed the Permanent Observer of Palestine to the United Nations, Riyad Mansour, to take the necessary immediate procedures to request international protection to the people of Palestine, WAFA reports.

Mansour told WAFA that at the instructions of President Abbas, Palestine’s permanent mission to the UN approached the UN Security Council to uphold its responsibilities and provide protection to the Palestinian people in the face “of the Israeli army brutality”.

Over 15 Palestinians were killed by Israeli forces and more than 1,500 others injured on the Great March of Return on Friday at many locations on Gaza-Israel border.

