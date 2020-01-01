Tunisia's designated PM says he has formed a government

1 January 2020 22:16 (UTC+04:00)

Tunisia’s designated prime minister Habib Jemli submitted a proposed cabinet to President Kais Saied on Wednesday, but he has not yet publicly announced the names of cabinet ministers, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The new government, which Jemli said last month would be formed of political independents, will be put to parliament on Thursday, where it must win majority support before taking office.

It comes nearly three months after an election that returned a deeply fractured parliament in which no party took more than a quarter of the seats, leading to hard negotiations to build a coalition that could pass a confidence vote.

Jemli said at a news conference that his government would focus on the economy, a subject that has bedevilled all administrations in Tunisia since its 2011 revolution that introduced democracy.

