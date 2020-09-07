Saudi king vows to boost bilateral ties with Russia

Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud stressed on Monday the keenness to strengthen bilateral relations with Russia, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, he expressed satisfaction over increasing trade exchange between the two countries, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the call, the two leaders discussed the work of the G20 presided over by the kingdom this year, the efforts made within its meetings to mitigate the effects of COVID-19 pandemic, and the return to normal life.

For his part, Putin praised the kingdom's efforts during its presidency of the G20.

He expressed happiness with the development of relations between the two countries and the fruitful cooperation in the field of energy.

Meanwhile, the Saudi king stressed the constructive role of Russia in the OPEC+ to achieve stability and balance of the oil market.