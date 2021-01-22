86 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Thursday said that 86 illegal migrants have been rescued off Libyan coast, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"Today 86 migrants, including 7 women and 19 children, were returned to Libya by the coast guard," the IOM tweeted.

"IOM staff onsite provided emergency support including medical assistance," it said.

Thousands of illegal immigrants, mostly Africans, choose to cross the Mediterranean from Libya towards Europe, due to insecurity and chaos in the nation following the overthrow of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.