Qatar reports 396 new COVID-19 cases, 152,491 in total
The Qatari health ministry on Wednesday announced 396 new COVID-19 infections, raising the total number of confirmed cases in the Gulf state to 152,491, the official Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
Meanwhile, 191 more recovered from the virus, bringing the overall recoveries to 146,302, while the fatalities remained 249 for the third consecutive day, according to a ministry statement quoted by QNA.
A total of 1,406,440 people in Qatar have taken lab tests for COVID-19 so far.
Latest
During difficult times in our history last year we witnessed solidarity from Italian people - President Aliyev
We will need good partners to restore life on territories which we have liberated - President Aliyev
Green energy concept basically for Azerbaijan is way forward, in particular, in liberated territories - President Aliyev
Already issues started with respect to creation of Italian-Azerbaijani University - President Aliyev
We have few Italian companies invited into issues related to restoration and related to construction - President Aliyev
Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company, Maire Tecnimont Group sign agreement on next-generation processing units
Azerbaijani president signs order to change position of judge of Babak district court of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic
UNESCO’s reaction gives impression that Christian monuments more important than Muslim, Jewish ones - opinion
Uzbekistan, Pakistan agree to consider opportunities for dev’t of road and air freight transportation