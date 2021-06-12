54 illegal immigrants rescued off southeast Tunisia
Tunisian navy rescued 54 illegal immigrants of different African nationalities off the country's southeast coast, the defense ministry said in a statement released on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
"The rescue operation took place 14 km southeast of the city of Zarzis in the province of Medenine," said the statement.
The immigrants are aged between 15 and 40, including three women, according to the statement, adding that they were attempting to sail from Libya towards the Italian coast.
Latest
Armenian Armed Forces once again fire at positions of Azerbaijani Armed Forces in direction of Kalbajar district
Azerbaijani ministry discloses time-frame for restoration and conservation work at Chirag Gala monument (PHOTO)
Dynamic, successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and Russia is particularly reassuring - President Aliyev
Highly appreciate mediation efforts of Russian Federation in achieving, implementing trilateral statements - President Aliyev