54 illegal immigrants rescued off southeast Tunisia

Tunisian navy rescued 54 illegal immigrants of different African nationalities off the country's southeast coast, the defense ministry said in a statement released on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The rescue operation took place 14 km southeast of the city of Zarzis in the province of Medenine," said the statement.

The immigrants are aged between 15 and 40, including three women, according to the statement, adding that they were attempting to sail from Libya towards the Italian coast.