92 illegal migrants rescued off Libyan coast

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said on Monday that 92 illegal migrants have been rescued and returned to Libya, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The UN refugee agency tweeted: "92 persons were returned to Tripoli last night, among them 4 women & 3 children. They embarked one day earlier from Zuwara."

"Nearly 28,000 persons were returned this year to Libya by coastal security," it said.