China firmly opposes U.S. sanctions against its company

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday expressed firm opposition to U.S. sanctions against a Chinese firm, saying China will resolutely protect its company's legitimate interests and reserve its right to take further action, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comment in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement to impose sanctions on the Chinese firm Zhuhai Zhenrong and its chief executive.

The Chinese side has repeatedly stressed that the normal cooperation which is conducted within the framework of the international law between Iran and the international community, including China, is reasonable and legal and must be respected and protected, said Chinese

Hua said that the United States ignored the legitimate rights and interests of all parties and arbitrarily wielded sanctions, and the moves went against the prevailing global trend.

"We strongly urge the United States to immediately correct wrong practices while China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises," Hua said.

China has consistently and resolutely opposed the U.S. implementation of unilateral sanctions and the so-called "long-arm jurisdiction," and opposed the U.S. bullying actions of imposing arbitrary suppression against Chinese companies in accordance with U.S. domestic laws, the spokesperson added.

