China firmly opposes U.S. sanctions against its company

24 July 2019 04:05 (UTC+04:00)

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Tuesday expressed firm opposition to U.S. sanctions against a Chinese firm, saying China will resolutely protect its company's legitimate interests and reserve its right to take further action, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Spokesperson Hua Chunying made the comment in response to U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's announcement to impose sanctions on the Chinese firm Zhuhai Zhenrong and its chief executive.

The Chinese side has repeatedly stressed that the normal cooperation which is conducted within the framework of the international law between Iran and the international community, including China, is reasonable and legal and must be respected and protected, said Chinese

Hua said that the United States ignored the legitimate rights and interests of all parties and arbitrarily wielded sanctions, and the moves went against the prevailing global trend.

"We strongly urge the United States to immediately correct wrong practices while China will firmly safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of its enterprises," Hua said.

China has consistently and resolutely opposed the U.S. implementation of unilateral sanctions and the so-called "long-arm jurisdiction," and opposed the U.S. bullying actions of imposing arbitrary suppression against Chinese companies in accordance with U.S. domestic laws, the spokesperson added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.S. sanctions Chinese oil buyer over alleged Iran violations
Iran 23 July 10:09
Iranian banker: sanctions create serious problems for local banks
Finance 22 July 15:48
Turkey in talks with Chinese, Russian companies for exploration in Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 19 July 12:48
EU suspends high-level dialogue with Turkey 'for the time being' - statement
Europe 16 July 01:29
Washington plans to announce sanctions against Turkey over S-400 delivery next week
Turkey 14 July 01:01
U.S. will not blacklist Iran's foreign minister, for now
US 12 July 04:55
Latest
78 armed group members killed in NW Nigeria cleanup operation
World 04:31
Egypt announces new gas discovery in Nile Delta area
World 03:40
Universal Studios Hollywood marks grand opening of "Jurassic World" ride
World 03:07
69 people injured in Canadian traffic accident
World 02:58
Armed men rob bank transport vehicle of 20 mln Yemeni riyals
World 02:39
Canada: two teens thought missing named as suspects in double murder
World 01:49
British Airways loses legal action against pilot strikes
World 01:28
Donald Trump's trade war hurting China more than US, says IMF
World 00:44
U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises 9% in June: ELFA
US 00:17