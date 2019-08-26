Hong Kong police arrest 36 people after running battles with protesters

26 August 2019 08:57 (UTC+04:00)

Hong Kong police said on Monday they arrested 36 people, the youngest aged 12, after violence during anti-government demonstrations escalated as protesters hurled Molotov cocktails at security forces who responded with water cannon and tear gas, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Sunday’s protests saw some of the fiercest clashes yet between police and demonstrators since protests escalated in mid-June over a now-suspended extradition bill that would have allowed Hong Kong people to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Police fired water cannon and volleys of tear gas in running battles with brick-throwing protesters on Sunday, the second day of violent clashes in the Chinese-ruled city.

Six officers drew their pistols and one officer fired a warning shot into the air, police said in a statement.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Asian shares slugged, bonds bought amid trade gloom
Economy 06:25
Protest chaos grips Hong Kong with tear gas, water cannon and pouring rain
China 25 August 21:21
China tries to make progress in reconstruction of Iran’s Arak reactor
Economy 25 August 15:51
11 arrested for organizing online gambling in China
China 25 August 11:12
China to provide $1.7 billion in Iran projects despite sanctions
Economy 24 August 16:05
Chinese Changan plans to introduce electric vehicle car to Uzbekistan (Exclusive)
Economy 24 August 15:25
Latest
Trump discussed possibility of using nuclear bombs to stop hurricanes
US 08:43
Georgia to supply gas to 60 villages by end of 2019 (Exclusive)
Economy 08:19
Turkey neutralizes 15 PKK terrorists in Iraq
Turkey 08:01
Trump, Abe say U.S. and Japan have agreed in principle on trade deal
US 07:42
Oil falls as trade war raises recession fears
Oil&Gas 07:04
Asian shares slugged, bonds bought amid trade gloom
Economy 06:25
Israel makes airstrikes at Lebanon-Syria border - Reports
Arab World 05:29
G7 nations close to agreement on tackling Amazon fires: Macron
World 04:29
Three people injured in bomb blast near Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan
World 03:31