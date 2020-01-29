China allocates 4.4 bln yuan for coronavirus control

29 January 2020 02:48 (UTC+04:00)

The Ministry of Finance (MOF) allocated 4.4 billion yuan (about 640 million U.S. dollars) to support the battle across the country against the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV).

It included an additional 500-million-yuan fund for central China's Hubei Province, which was hit hard by the novel coronavirus outbreak, the ministry said Tuesday on its website.

The MOF allocated 1 billion yuan to Hubei on Thursday to support the coronavirus prevention and control work in the province.

