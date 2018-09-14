EU signs agreement on extending police cooperation to Western Balkans

14 September 2018 07:17 (UTC+04:00)

The interior ministers of European Union (EU) member states and southern European states signed an agreement on the expansion of police cooperation in the Western Balkans at a conference here on Thursday, Xinhua reported.

The "Prum Convention" agreement, which seeks to boost cross-border police cooperation, has now been expanded to the Western Balkans states of Albania, Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro and Serbia, according to an Austria Press Agency report.

It includes the capacity for police authorities from other countries to have access to things such as DNA and fingerprint information, as well as vehicle registration information.

Austrian interior minister Herbert Kickl, who is leading the two-day conference, described the expansion as a "milestone," saying it will aid the fight against organized crime, terrorism, extremism, and people smuggling.

Kickl noted that it was the exchange of DNA information as part of the Prum Convention that brought authorities on the trail of the perpetrators of the November 2015 terror attacks in the French capital Paris.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Euro zone banks adopt ECB rate after Euribor scandal
Europe 13 September 15:02
Britain to publish next batch of 'no deal' Brexit advice papers
Europe 13 September 10:18
EU helping Turkmenistan raise professionalism of state employees
Turkmenistan 12 September 20:37
Juncker calls on EU to flex global muscle as U.S. retreats
Europe 12 September 12:28
EU's Juncker eyes Africa free trade pact
Europe 12 September 12:18
Time announced for next round of talks on new EU-Azerbaijan partnership agreement
Politics 11 September 17:17
Latest
Japanese Prime Minister reveals timing of 'important summit' with Putin
Russia 08:46
Brazilian real closes at record low
Other News 08:21
Baku's liberation in 1918 suppressed Armenians' policy to turn it into their capital: Mahmudov
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 07:30
US not to withdraw its military presence at Incirlik airbase in Turkey
US 07:15
Volkswagen to end production of the Beetle next year
Other News 05:19
Sudan names ministers of finance, interior in new government
Other News 04:25
Iran, France discuss latest developments in Syria
Politics 03:17
Russia not planning to lay trunk pipelines along Caspian Sea bottom
Russia 02:35
Light quake jolts western Iran
Society 01:36