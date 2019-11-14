German finance minister expects economy to grow more next year

14 November 2019 18:13 (UTC+04:00)

German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday he expected Europe’s largest economy to gain momentum next year after data published earlier in the day showed it expanded by 0.1% in the third quarter, avoiding a recession, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

“We are cautiously optimistic. We will have bigger growth next year,” Scholz told a Bloomberg conference in Berlin, adding that while Germany was currently experiencing slower growth, it was not in an economic crisis.

