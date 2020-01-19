German cabin crew union plans further strikes at Lufthansa

German cabin crew union UFO said on Saturday it was planning further strikes at Lufthansa to increase pressure on management after talks with Germany’s largest airline and two potential mediators did not yield any results, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The union will announce more details on Wednesday at 1400 CET (8.00 a.m. ET), a UFO spokesman told Reuters.

The flight attendants’ union had said earlier it was looking into the possibility of staging strikes lasting for an indefinite period.

The dispute includes pay and working conditions at Lufthansa and led to walkouts staged by UFO last year.

