German cabin crew union plans further strikes at Lufthansa

19 January 2020 03:14 (UTC+04:00)

German cabin crew union UFO said on Saturday it was planning further strikes at Lufthansa to increase pressure on management after talks with Germany’s largest airline and two potential mediators did not yield any results, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The union will announce more details on Wednesday at 1400 CET (8.00 a.m. ET), a UFO spokesman told Reuters.

The flight attendants’ union had said earlier it was looking into the possibility of staging strikes lasting for an indefinite period.

The dispute includes pay and working conditions at Lufthansa and led to walkouts staged by UFO last year.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Azerbaijan participates in International Green Week exhibition in Berlin (PHOTO)
Economy 18 January 21:09
German companies attraction among priorities for Kazakhstan
Business 18 January 14:04
Draft conclusions of Berlin conference on Libya call for formation of unified government
Europe 18 January 05:08
Volkswagen to buy 20% of Chinese battery maker Guoxuan amid electric push
Europe 17 January 09:51
Germany adds brown coal to energy exit under landmark deal
Europe 17 January 05:27
Chinese Sinotruk, German MAN, Uzbek Uzavtosanoat create joint venture
Business 15 January 17:50
Latest
China-U.S. trade deal to reduce global uncertainty, IMF chief says
China 02:25
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will no longer use titles of ‘His and Her Royal Highness’ - Palace
Europe 01:29
Dozens killed in houthi attack on Saudi coalition training camp in Yemen
Arab World 00:41
Egyptian president says cooperation with World Bank important
Other News 18 January 23:59
6.1-magnitude quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami alert issued
Other News 18 January 23:15
100 injured in clashes between protesters, riot police in Lebanon's capital
Other News 18 January 22:24
Iran to hand black boxes of downed plane to Ukraine - Iranian official
Politics 18 January 21:41
Turkish Grand National Assembly ex-member: Renewal of parliament to give new impetus to Azerbaijan’s development
Politics 18 January 21:25
Azerbaijani deputy PM: None of perpetrators of January 20 tragedy punished
Politics 18 January 21:24