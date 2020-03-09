German minister advises cancelation of major events as COVID-19 cases hit 902

Due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Germany, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn recommended that events with more than 1,000 participants be canceled for the time being, Trend reports citing Xİnhua.

The number of confirmed cases had reached 902 as of 3 p.m. local time Sunday, a rise of 107 cases in 24 hours, according to latest figures published by the Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control agency.

The DPA cited Spahn as saying that after numerous discussions and in view of the dynamic development of the past few days, he expressly encouraged that events with more than 1,000 participants be cancelled. Sports events, trade fairs and concerts could be affected by such cancellations.

Spahn said the ultimate goal is to slow the spread of the disease.

He was quoted by DPA as saying: "I also encourage everyone to consider what is important to you in your everyday life that you will not want to do without in the next two to three months -- be it the club visit, the birthday party in a family or the association meeting."

The minister said he trusted that citizens will make wise decisions for themselves and their loved ones. "Because with caution, we can protect above all our older and chronically ill fellow citizens."