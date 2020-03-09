German minister advises cancelation of major events as COVID-19 cases hit 902

Europe 9 March 2020 01:51 (UTC+04:00)
German minister advises cancelation of major events as COVID-19 cases hit 902

Due to the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus in Germany, Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn recommended that events with more than 1,000 participants be canceled for the time being, Trend reports citing Xİnhua.

The number of confirmed cases had reached 902 as of 3 p.m. local time Sunday, a rise of 107 cases in 24 hours, according to latest figures published by the Robert Koch Institute, the country's disease control agency.

The DPA cited Spahn as saying that after numerous discussions and in view of the dynamic development of the past few days, he expressly encouraged that events with more than 1,000 participants be cancelled. Sports events, trade fairs and concerts could be affected by such cancellations.

Spahn said the ultimate goal is to slow the spread of the disease.

He was quoted by DPA as saying: "I also encourage everyone to consider what is important to you in your everyday life that you will not want to do without in the next two to three months -- be it the club visit, the birthday party in a family or the association meeting."

The minister said he trusted that citizens will make wise decisions for themselves and their loved ones. "Because with caution, we can protect above all our older and chronically ill fellow citizens."

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers issues statement (UPDATE)
Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers issues statement (UPDATE)
Plane heading from Baku to Ankara returns to airport (UPDATE)
Plane heading from Baku to Ankara returns to airport (UPDATE)
Elmar Gasimov meets with Rector of Istanbul Technical University (PHOTO)
Elmar Gasimov meets with Rector of Istanbul Technical University (PHOTO)
Loading Bars
Latest
German minister advises cancelation of major events as COVID-19 cases hit 902 Europe 01:51
Qatar bans arrivals from 14 countries over coronavirus fears Arab World 01:06
Israel considers broadening entry restrictions for coronavirus Israel 00:25
German SPD calls for subsidies to help virus-hit industries Business 8 March 23:37
Alitalia to suspend flights from Milan Malpensa from March 9 Transport 8 March 22:55
Azerbaijan Microfinance Association talks restructuring members' loan portfolio Finance 8 March 22:31
Iran reduces domestic travels to tourist attractions Business 8 March 22:03
Latin American cities hold massive Women's Day marches Other News 8 March 21:16
Coronavirus deaths in Iraq rise to six Other News 8 March 20:33
Coronavirus cases in Japan rise by 33 to 1,189 over past 24 hours Other News 8 March 20:01
Azerbaijan's State Border Service: Armenia commits provocation on border again Politics 8 March 19:35
Turkey's jewelry export increases Turkey 8 March 18:50
Turkey - Uzbekistan trade turnover up in January Turkey 8 March 18:47
Travel to Georgia down in February Tourism 8 March 18:45
Kazakhstan's Eurasian Bank to take measures to digitalize its activities ICT 8 March 18:32
Iran trying to prevent closure of borders Society 8 March 18:29
Iran considers Azerbaijan gateway to Caucasus, Russia Business 8 March 18:28
Iran Air cancels flights to EU, but not due to coronavirus Transport 8 March 18:20
Iran to open new hospital in Gilan province due to coronavirus spread Society 8 March 18:12
31 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Belgium, bringing total to 200 Other News 8 March 18:04
Three new COVID-19 cases registered in Russia Russia 8 March 17:19
Head of Italy's Piedmont region ill with coronavirus Europe 8 March 16:50
Australia ramps up epidemic preparation as third man dies of coronavirus Other News 8 March 16:25
Iran announces volume of gasoline consumption Oil&Gas 8 March 16:19
Winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament awarded (PHOTO) Society 8 March 16:14
Death toll increases from coronavirus in Iran Iran 8 March 16:12
Iran talks on trade relations amid coronavirus Business 8 March 16:11
Installation of equipment soon to start at Iran's zinc processing plant Business 8 March 16:08
License for cryptocurrency manufacturing issued in Iran's West Azerbaijan province Finance 8 March 16:01
Winners of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in exercises on horizontal bar announced Society 8 March 15:49
Turkish gymnast wins gold in exercises on parallel bars at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 8 March 15:48
Finals of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics continue at National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO) Society 8 March 15:48
Winners of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in vault exercises announced Society 8 March 15:47
Forty-four people contract coronavirus, 1,600 recover and 27 die in China over 24 hours Other News 8 March 15:35
Baku hosts awarding ceremony for winners of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in separate exercises (PHOTO) Society 8 March 14:27
Mansum Safarov wins another medal of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 8 March 13:42
Iran's agriculture sector challenged by lack of urea fertilizer Business 8 March 13:41
Iran reveals honey production volume Business 8 March 13:33
Ukrainian gymnast wins gold in pommel horse exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 8 March 13:27
Iraq closes its borders with Iran due to coronavirus Iran 8 March 13:15
Iran’s president urges for avoiding unnecessary travels Politics 8 March 13:11
Azerbaijani gymnast wins silver medal in floor exercises at 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 8 March 13:10
Finals of 1st AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 8 March 13:09
Iran’s Rouhani orders supply of foreign currency for medical equipment Society 8 March 12:40
First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates ladies on International Women`s Day Politics 8 March 12:32
Azerbaijan to develop mechanism for financing agriculture Economy 8 March 12:31
Hydrocarbons to be put up on sale at Iran's Energy Exchange Oil&Gas 8 March 12:06
First Vice-President: I give a hug to all of our little fellow countrymen who sent their congratulations to me (PHOTO) Politics 8 March 11:55
State of Washington, New York report more COVID-19 cases, US death toll now at 19 US 8 March 11:36
Another platform installed on Iran's South Pars gas field Oil&Gas 8 March 10:54
Japan reports 45 more cases of COVID-19, 1,159 in total Other News 8 March 10:25
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 25 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 8 March 09:37
S. Korea reports 367 new cases of coronavirus, total now at 7,134 Other News 8 March 09:27
Azerbaijani athletes to compete in six finals of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament Society 8 March 09:07
Rescue team pulls 50 people out of hotel debris in China, two of them dead Other News 8 March 08:43
Road accident involving 2 buses, fuel truck kills 30 people in Syria Arab World 8 March 08:03
6 injured in roadside blast in SW Pakistan World 8 March 07:04
Greece confirms 21 new cases of coronavirus, total number reaches 66 Europe 8 March 05:58
6.2 magnitude earthquake hits Madeira Islands Other News 8 March 04:56
Saudi-led coalition starts military operation against Houthis in Yemen's Salif Arab World 8 March 03:20
Azerbaijan marks International Women’s Day Society 8 March 01:35
Russia's Aeroflot reduces number of Moscow-Tehran flights starting sunday amid COVID-19 Russia 8 March 01:17
Two suspected al-Shabab militants killed in northeast Kenya World 8 March 00:37
Six Taliban members killed, 10 injured in clashes with Police in Eastern Afghanistan Other News 7 March 23:33
Awarding ceremony held for AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 March 22:51
Mansum Safarov and Rasul Ahmadzade reach finals of AGF International Junior Trophy in exercise on horizontal bar Society 7 March 22:45
Lebanon says it can't pay debts, seeks restructuring talks Arab World 7 March 22:03
New risk management system to be introduced in Azerbaijan’s agricultural sector Finance 7 March 22:00
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in parallel bars exercise Society 7 March 21:33
Azerbaijan's Mansum Safarov reaches final of AGF Junior Trophy in exercise with gymnastic rings Society 7 March 20:54
Azerbaijan’s Rasul Ahmedzade reaches final of AGF Junior Trophy in exercise on pommel horse Society 7 March 20:14
Iran's oil exports will continue to decline Business 7 March 20:14
Iran announces volume of tax revenues Business 7 March 20:12
Coronavirus spread to nearly 100 cities in Iran Society 7 March 20:04
Coronavirus infection cases increasing in Iran Iran 7 March 19:54
Finalists of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in vault exercises announced Society 7 March 19:37
Azerbaijan closes all educational institutions until March 27 amid coronavirus threat Society 7 March 19:32
Best moments of first day of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament (PHOTO) Society 7 March 19:08
Competitions of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics continue in Baku National Gymnastics Arena (PHOTO Society 7 March 19:07
France confirms more than 100 COVID-19 cases over past 24 hours, bringing total to 716 Europe 7 March 19:03
Dutch coronavirus cases rise by 60 to 188 - health authorities Europe 7 March 18:21
Azerbaijani gymnasts reach final of AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics Society 7 March 17:08
EBRD ready to help Georgia in seeking new investor for Anaklia deep sea port project Transport 7 March 15:18
Trade turnover between Georgia and Italy declines Business 7 March 15:17
Georgian confectionery manufacturer starts exports to Israel Business 7 March 15:15
FINCA Azerbaijan expands activities, range of financial services Finance 7 March 15:00
Pakistan opened its border with Iran Iran 7 March 14:39
Turkey's export of chemical products slightly increases Turkey 7 March 14:25
Another MP dies of coronavirus in Iran Iran 7 March 14:10
Azerbaijani gov't allocates humanitarian assistance to Iran to battle coronavirus Politics 7 March 14:10
Azerbaijan Airlines carrying out disinfection due to COVID-19 threat (VIDEO) Society 7 March 14:09
Iran's Shazand Oil Refinery to start production of needle coke Oil&Gas 7 March 13:57
Azerbaijani soldier shot while on duty Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 7 March 13:34
Uzbekistan looks to increase supply of heat energy to population Finance 7 March 13:32
AGF Junior Trophy International Tournament in Men's Artistic Gymnastics kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 7 March 13:31
Travel to Georgia down in February Tourism 7 March 13:27
Twelve cases of coronavirus confirmed in Georgia Georgia 7 March 13:25
Coronavirus cases rise in UAE and Qatar Arab World 7 March 13:06
President Aliyev: We are vehemently fighting attempts to distort truth about the Great Patriotic War, attempts to rewrite history and attempts to glorify fascism and fascists Politics 7 March 13:01
President Aliyev: As of today, likelihood of coronavirus spreading in Azerbaijan is not very high Politics 7 March 12:41
All news