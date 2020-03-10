Poland cancels all mass events due to coronavirus
Poland’s government has decided to cancel all mass events due to the coronavirus outbreak, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Tuesday, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
“At this morning’s meeting we took a decision to call off all mass events,” Morawiecki told a news conference.
The central European country of 38 million people has reported 17 cases of coronavirus. No one has died from the virus in Poland.
