EU regulators okay with conditions Lufthansa's 6 billion euro recapitalisation
EU state aid regulators approved on Thursday German carrier Lufthansa’s 6-billion-euro ($6.74 billion) recapitalisation subject to a ban on dividends, share buybacks and some acquisitions until the state support is paid back, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.
The European Commission said Germany also submitted a business plan to redeem by 2026 both the loan as well as the recapitalisation instruments, and pledged to work out an exit strategy within 12 months after the aid is granted, unless the state stake is reduced below 25% of equity by then.
Germany will also have to come up with a restructuring plan for Lufthansa if it has not sold off its stake six years after granting the recapitalisation aid.
Latest
President Ilham Aliyev attends ceremony of launching “Azerbaijan” Thermal Power Station in Mingachevir after major overhaul
Trump says US 'probably' will move troops from Germany to Poland, slams Berlin for owing 'lot of money' to NATO
Azerbaijani president views construction of residential block built for IDPs in Samukh district (PHOTO)
Azerbaijani president, first lady attend opening of new educational block of Azerbaijan State Agrarian University (PHOTO)