France’s Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week
French President Emmanuel Macron will receive German election candidates Olaf Scholz and Armin Laschet at the Elysee palace next week, Macron’s office said in a statement on Friday, Trend reports citing Al Arabiya.
Scholz, the center-left SPD candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor, will come on Monday, Sept. 6. Conservative candidate Armin Laschet will be received on Wednesday Sept 8.
In a poll late last month, the SPD extended its lead over Merkel’s conservatives, increasing the chances of a left-leaning coalition government following a general election next month.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
First VP Mehriban Aliyeva congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who claimed country’s 12th gold medal at Summer Paralympic Games (PHOTO)
President Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani athlete who won another gold medal at Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games
First pharmaceutical plant producing infusion solutions and injections in ampoules to be built in Kyrgyzstan
Association of Iranian Exporters of Technical and Engineering Services talks importance of Iraqi market
President Ilham Aliyev lays foundation stone for another residential complex in Sumgayit as part of preferential housing project (PHOTO)