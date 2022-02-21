EU allocates 40 mln euros humanitarian aid to Sudan

The European Commission (EU) has allocated 40 million euros of humanitarian assistance to Sudan as part of humanitarian funding to East and Southern Africa in 2022, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The EU confirmed its commitment to supporting the Sudanese people in need through international agencies, SUNA news agency said.

"The serious challenges faced by vulnerable populations in East and Southern Africa have been exacerbated due to severe weather events, political instability and conflict, and the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic," Janez Lenarcic, the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, was quoted as saying.

The EU funding of 294.2 million euros would be allocated to projects in African countries and regions, including Djibouti, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) and the Great Lakes region, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia, Southern Africa and the Indian Ocean region, South Sudan, Sudan, and Uganda, it said.