Israel reports 6,403 new COVID-19 cases, 680,856 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 6,403 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, raising the total tally in the country to 680,856, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the COVID-19 in Israel reached 5,020 after 27 new fatalities were added, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,098 to 1,101, out of 1,653 hospitalized patients.

The total recoveries rose to 591,052, with 1,344 newly recovered cases, while the active cases increased to 84,784, the highest number since the pandemic outbreak in the country in late February, 2020.

The number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has surpassed 3.39 million, or 36.5 percent of the total population, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.