Real estate co Buligo Capital raises $20m in TASE IPO

Israeli company Buligo Capital, which invests in US real estate, has raised $20 million on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) at a company valuation of $100 million. The company will begin trading on the TASE on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

Buligo Capital was founded in 2012 and specializes in purchasing, developing, building, upgrading and managing US properties in the multi-family housing sector (about 70% of its deals), assisted living facilities and commercial centers. The company has offices in Israel and the US.

Buligo Capital founder and CEO Itay Goren said, "The capital raised and access to the capital market will help us move up a league in the quantity and size of projects that we will develop and manage. Buligo will invest directly in properties, alongside its existing investments, and will work to strengthen its capital base and the financial profile of the company."