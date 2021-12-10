Global-e founder buys Beit Yanai seafront house for NIS 26m

Israeli e-commerce platform Global-e cofounder and president Nir Debbi has bought a seafront house on Moshav Beit Yanai in the Sharon region north of Netanya, for NIS 26 million, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The 280 square meter house has eight rooms, all with views of the Mediterranean, on a 870 square meter lot with four parking spaces. There is a path from the house leading down directly to the beach.

Global-e held its IPO on Nasdaq in May at a company valuation of $3.6 billion. The company today has a market cap of $9.03 billion, one of the few Israeli companies that held an IPO on Wall Street this year with positive returns. Debbi and the company's other two founders have reportedly each sold 8% of their stake in the company for $35.3 million each. Debbi and the other two founders remain with shares worth $410 million each.