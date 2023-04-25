Israel's tourist hotel stays triples in Q1

The overnight stays of tourists at Israel's hotels reached 2.32 million in the first quarter of 2023, showed official statistics on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is almost a three-fold increase year-on-year from the 786,000 tourist stays registered in January-March last year, but still falls short of the 2.91-million same period in 2019, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Starting in March 2022, foreigners no longer needed to present a COVID-19 vaccination or recovery certificate to enter Israel.