Israel's tourist hotel stays triples in Q1

Israel Materials 25 April 2023 04:55 (UTC +04:00)
The overnight stays of tourists at Israel's hotels reached 2.32 million in the first quarter of 2023, showed official statistics on Monday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It is almost a three-fold increase year-on-year from the 786,000 tourist stays registered in January-March last year, but still falls short of the 2.91-million same period in 2019, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

Starting in March 2022, foreigners no longer needed to present a COVID-19 vaccination or recovery certificate to enter Israel.

