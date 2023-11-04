Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Israeli army eliminates several senior Hamas commanders in Gaza

Israel Materials 4 November 2023 00:10 (UTC +04:00)
Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Since the start of Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip, 10 senior commanders of Hamas armed groups have been killed, Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari said, Trend reports.

According to him, the neutralized commanders participated in planning the October 7 attack on Israeli territory and carried out these plans together with their units.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7, 2023. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

Israel declared a state of war after a massive rocket attack from the Gaza Strip. Moreover, Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced a mass gathering of reservists.

