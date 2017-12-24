Roadside bomb blast kills 7 civilians in Afghanistan

24 December 2017 15:10 (UTC+04:00)

At least seven civilians were killed in a roadside bomb explosion in Afghanistan's southern province of Helmand on Sunday, provincial government spokesman said, Xinhua reported.

The incident occurred in the morning after a minibus touched off a roadside bombing in Marja district, Helmand province, spokesman Omar Zwak told Xinhua.

The bus was carrying 10 people, three commuters aboard were also injured after the blast, he said, blaming enemies of Afghanistan, a term referring to the Taliban militant group for the incident.

Taliban and Islamic State (IS) fighters have been using home-made Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) to make roadside bombs and landmines to target security forces, but the lethal weapons also inflict casualties on civilians.

Some 2,640 civilians were killed and over 5,370 others injured in conflict-related incidents in the first nine months of the year, according to United Nations mission in the country.

The IED explosions were the third largest cause of civilians' casualties, following ground fighting and suicide attacks, while unexploded ordnance and explosive remnants of war also frequently cause casualties among the Afghans elsewhere in the country.

The Afghan army found and destroyed 117 rounds of IEDs within the past 24 hours across the country, Defense Ministry said earlier on Sunday.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Afghan army kills 15 militants interrupting power cords
Other News 24 December 18:05
Ten Taliban insurgents killed in Afghanistan
Other News 23 December 23:22
16 terrorists killed in eastern Afghan provinces
Other News 17 December 00:31
Turkmenistan laying railway line to Afghanistan
Economy news 16 December 10:56
No end-date to NATO’s Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan – official
Other News 15 December 12:05
Taliban ambush leaves 14 security force members dead
World 14 December 16:07
Turkmenistan, UN mull situation in Afghanistan
Turkmenistan 12 December 12:03
1 killed, 8 wounded in eastern Afghan mosque blast
World 8 December 14:40
Uzbekistan donates buses "Isuzu" to Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 6 December 13:55
Uzbek president: Political talks – most reliable way to peace in Afghanistan
Uzbekistan 6 December 11:13
Uzbekistan, Afghanistan sign cooperation, export deals
Central Asia 5 December 15:00
Azerbaijan to increase its peacekeeping contingent in Afghanistan
Politics 4 December 14:53
Taliban's senior commander killed in northern Afghanistan
Other News 4 December 00:30
Iran’s new port to reduce cost of transit to Afghanistan 50%
Business 3 December 15:17
Six civilians killed in Afghanistan suicide attack
Other News 3 December 14:49
Final death toll in Somalia’s worst attack is 512 people
Other News 3 December 05:21
18 militants, 2 policemen killed in Afghan fighting
Other News 3 December 01:41
Afghan president to visit Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan 2 December 11:51