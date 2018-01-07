Satanic cult snatched dead baby from cemetery in Argentina

The theft of a baby's body on Christmas Eve has been linked to a satanic sect, Daily Mail reports.

The parents of one-year-old Ciro Aranda discovered that the remains of their son had been stolen from a cemetery storage room the day before Christmas following the infant's death on December 10.

Now the parents' lawyer claims to have evidence pointing to a satanic cult in the small town of Otamendi, situated about 25 miles from the city of Miramar, in the Buenos Aires Province of Argentina.



Alberto Aranda and his wife Mara went to visit their son Ciro's coffin to place flowers. The baby boy died of pneumonia earlier in the month aged just one year and two months old.

As the cemetery did not have any available niches, the parents agreed to store their son's remains in a small locked room on the grounds until new spaces become available in the summer.

Dr Ana Maria Caro, the leading prosecutor in charge of finding the body, reported that authorities are presently searching local farms and surrounding countryside. 'The operation continues,' she told local media.

Dr Caro also stated that initial investigations point to a 'likely avenue'.

