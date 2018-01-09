Six martyred in Pakistan suicide bombing

9 January 2018 23:08 (UTC+04:00)

At least six persons, including four Balochistan Constabulary personnel, were martyred and 17 others injured on Tuesday in a suicide bombing near the Balochistan Assembly building in Quetta, police said, Geo TV reports.

The attacker blew himself up close to a police truck near GPO Chowk on Zarghoon Road, located in the provincial capital's high-security Red Zone just 300 metres from the provincial assembly building.

Senior police officer Abdul Razzaq Cheema confirmed the deaths of the four police personnel who belonged to the Balochistan Constabulary force.

Officials said that at least seven other policemen were also injured in the attack.

The personnel were returning after completion of routine duty when the bomber detonated his explosives near their vehicle. The blast also damaged a nearby public bus.

Hospital sources also confirmed the death toll, saying at least six persons, including four policemen and two civilians, were martyred and at least 17 others were injured.

Initial police investigation suggested that the suicide attacker was attempting to reach the Balochistan Assembly building but detonated his explosives near the police vehicle close to the high-security zone.

