Shinzo Abe, Kim Jong-un May Meet in Vladivostok on Sidelines of EEF

14 June 2018 07:16 (UTC+04:00)

Japan's government is looking at the Russian port city of Vladivostok to host a meeting between its Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Kim Jong-un of North Korea, Kyodo reported.

The historic summit may take place in September on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), government sources told Japan’s Kyodo news agency. Russia invited Kim to the forum after Abe confirmed his attendance as early as last year.

The EEF serves as a platform for the discussion of key issues in the world economy, regional integration, industrial and technological development. Previous year, the event included business dialogues with delegations from China, Japan, South Korea, India, and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). This year, the forum will take place on September 11-13.

Recently, Japanese Prime Minister said that Japan supports the signing of a document after the North Korea-US summit, and considers it a step towards comprehensive resolution of different issues.

Earlier, Trump held a historic meeting with Kim Jong-un in Singapore. After the summit, the sides signed a final document, which included the agreement to establish new bilateral relations, as well as the decision to join efforts to "build a lasting and stable peace regime on the Korean Peninsula."

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kim Jong-un, Donald Trump accept each other's visit invitations
US 13 June 02:49
Trump says that his agreement with North Korea will be good for China
US 12 June 18:10
China suggests North Korea sanctions relief as Trump, Kim meet
China 12 June 15:26
Trump says has good relationship with Canada's Trudeau after G7 meeting
US 12 June 13:47
China says sanctions relief on North Korea could be considered
China 12 June 11:48
Trump, Kim sign document at end of historic summit
US 12 June 10:21
Oil steady as Trump cites progress in talks with Kim
Oil&Gas 12 June 09:34
Trump, Abe agree to 'consult closely' after Singapore summit
US 12 June 08:35
Trump tells Kim a 'terrific relationship' beckons as summit begins
US 12 June 06:44
Trump, Kim meet for historic U.S.-North Korea meeting
US 12 June 05:33
Pompeo says U.S. objective for North Korea summit unchanged
US 11 June 14:20
Kim Jong-un invites Trump to Pyongyang for second round of summit
US 11 June 07:42
Daughter of US envoy to Russia apologizes for calling Trump, Kim "Dictators"
US 11 June 05:12
Singapore to spend around $20mln on summit - PM
World 10 June 17:35
Trump arrives in Singapore for talks with North Korea's Kim
US 10 June 17:01
Singapore police tighten security ahead of Trump-Kim summit
World 10 June 13:12
North Korea's Kim lands in Singapore, on cusp of making history
Other News 10 June 12:25
Japan's Abe says no country benefits from protectionism
Other News 10 June 05:04