Powerful 8.2 magnitude quake hits Fiji islands

19 August 2018 05:19 (UTC+04:00)

The tremors were registered at 00:19 GMT. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 281 kilometers (about 175 miles) northeast of the Ndoi Island at the depth of 560 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said, Sputnik reported.

The Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that no tsunami threat was declared in the Pacific region despite the powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the Fiji Islands on Sunday.

"Based on all available data… there is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth," the statement said.

The Fiji Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes. According to the US Geological Survey, over the past months, Fiji has experienced more than a dozen of earthquakes greater than magnitude 4.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
6.5-magnitude quake hits L'Esperance Rock, New Zealand
World 8 July 02:33
Strong 6.0-magnitude quake hits off Mexico’s Pacific coast
World 30 June 08:40
Quake jolts central Azerbaijan
Society 30 June 08:19
Quake of 4.7 magnitude hits central Italy, minor damage
Europe 10 April 10:14
Earthquake of 6.3 magnitude strikes southwest of Tonga
Other News 2 April 11:03
4 dead, 1 missing after flooding hits Fiji
Other News 1 April 15:13
Latest
Malta rescues 61 migrants flagged by Italian PM Salvini
Other News 04:23
Nigerian troops hand over 23 rescued children to UNICEF
Other News 03:25
8 killed, 2 missing in Vietnam due to Typhoon Bebinca
Other News 02:28
China president state visit to DPRK planned for September
China 01:44
Putin stresses importance of Iranian nuclear deal
Nuclear Program 01:00
Russia registers 27 cease-fire breaches in Syria in past 24 hours
Arab World 00:15
One killed, 15 injured in northwestern Turkey pile-up of at least 30 vehicles
Turkey 18 August 23:29
Azerbaijani President congratulates new Pakistan's PM
Politics 18 August 23:00
First day of International Tournament "GymBala" in Rhythmic Gymnastics ends (PHOTO)
Society 18 August 22:59