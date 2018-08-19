Powerful 8.2 magnitude quake hits Fiji islands

The tremors were registered at 00:19 GMT. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 281 kilometers (about 175 miles) northeast of the Ndoi Island at the depth of 560 kilometers, the US Geological Survey said, Sputnik reported.

The Tsunami Warning Center said in a statement that no tsunami threat was declared in the Pacific region despite the powerful 8.2-magnitude earthquake that hit the Fiji Islands on Sunday.

"Based on all available data… there is no tsunami threat because the earthquake is located too deep inside the earth," the statement said.

The Fiji Islands are located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly suffer from powerful earthquakes. According to the US Geological Survey, over the past months, Fiji has experienced more than a dozen of earthquakes greater than magnitude 4.

