Six killed, three injured in two road accidents in western Nepal: police

29 November 2018 02:51 (UTC+04:00)

Six people were killed and three others injured in two separate road accidents in western Nepal on Wednesday, police said, Xinhua reported.

Five people were killed when a jeep skidded off the highway and fell some 200 meters down at Thatikadh Rural Municipality in Dailekh district of western Nepal, the Nepali Police Headquarters said here in a press statement.

The ill-fated jeep was en route to Surkhet district from Dailekh when it met with an accident.

Three others, critically injured, have been receiving treatment in local hospital, police said.

In another incident, one person was killed when an uncontrolled motorbike met with an accident at Simta Rural Municipality in Surkhet district of western Nepal on Wednesday afternoon.

The Nepal Police Headquarters said that the police have launched probe into the two road accidents.

Over-speed, drunk-driving and ill maintained roads and vehicles are said to be major causes of frequent road accidents in the Himalayan country.

